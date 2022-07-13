Exclusive: Arsenal not out of Lisandro Martinez race despite Man Utd transfer talks scheduled for today

Arsenal could still be in with a chance of signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, despite Manchester United having fresh talks scheduled over the player today.

The Gunners are out entirely out of the race for Martinez, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the Argentina international seemingly still on their radar.

In another Arsenal transfer news update, Romano explained that there is not yet anything concrete regarding a move for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, with the deal likely to hinge on the future of Nuno Tavares at the Emirates Stadium.

“Manchester United have scheduled fresh talks today over the potential signing of Lisandro Martinez today, but I’m told Arsenal are not out of this yet,” Romano writes.

“The Gunners have not yet left the race – Mikel Arteta really likes the player, but let’s see what happens as Ten Hag is also pushing to bring him to United.”

He added: “Despite speculation to the contrary, so far Benfica have not received offers for Alex Grimaldo. Some reports are talking up interest from Arsenal, but this may depend on the future of Nuno Tavares.”

It will be interesting to see how this all develops, but one imagines Man Utd fans won’t be too worried about the Martinez situation just yet.