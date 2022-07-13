Man United hope to seal deal for Arsenal target within 24/48 hours

Lisandro Martinez’s move to Manchester United is imminent as the Premier League club has become hopeful of signing the centre-back within the next 24/48 hours.

A long meeting with Ajax has proven to be very successful for the Manchester club, with the two parties close to an agreement over a fee which will be more than €50m reports Fabrizio Romano – personal terms have already been agreed with the player.

Man United executives are now back in England after their trip to the Netherlands in order to get the final approval from the United board on payment terms and agreement for Martinez as a reunion with Erik ten Hag looms closer for the Argentine.

With this news Man United have beaten fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal to Martinez. The Gunners have long pursued the Ajax centre-back and made the 24-year-old their defensive priority for this transfer window reported The Athletic.

The Athletic’s report also stated that the 24-year-old was given the choice to choose his preferred destination and what project excites him the most. The defender has clearly chosen ten Hag and wants to reunite with the man who gained him all this attention in the first place.

The signing of Martinez is a fabulous one for Man United and those who are yet to see him play should get really excited about his arrival at Old Trafford. The centre-back will be looking to strike up a solid partnership with Raphael Varane next season but what happens now to United’s captain Harry Maguire upon the 24-year-old’s arrival?

 

 

 

 

 

 

