Man United leave Barcelona after setting De Jong deal deadline

Manchester United are struggling to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Despite agreeing a fee with the Catalan giants some time ago, if widespread reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have so far failed to convince the midfielder to make the switch to Old Trafford.

De Jong deal, never collapsed… but no changes: still no green light from Frenkie. Man United & Barça have an agreement ready since June: €65m, €20m add-ons [structure to be decided]. ? #MUFC Frenkie’s priority, staying at Barça – but salary reduction still “very unlikely”. pic.twitter.com/E7azJD34Sf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

It is understandable why the Netherlands international may be reluctant to leave the Nou Camp.

Even if Man United are managed by his old Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, the 20-time league winners will not be in next season’s Champions League. Barcelona, of course, will, so it is not hard to see why De Jong may prefer to stay where he is next time out.

Nevertheless, adamant to get their man, director John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold were both recently spotted arriving in Barcelona to continue talks.

However, according to a recent report from Gerard Romero, after failing to make progress with the player, both officials have now left Catalonia and are on their way back to Manchester.

? DIRECTO @JijantesFC Los dirigentes del Manchester United ya abandona Barcelona, en estos momentos viajan hacía Manchester. De momento, sin el acuerdo con Frenkie, sí con el Barça #mercato https://t.co/3KVGW54way — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 13, 2022

Spanish outlet Sport have also backed Romero’s claims up and added that United have given the midfielder an ‘ultimatum’. The Red Devils want a deal agreed by the end of the week, or they will walk away, presumably to focus on alternatives.