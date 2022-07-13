Man United leave Barcelona after setting De Jong deal deadline

Manchester United are struggling to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.
Despite agreeing a fee with the Catalan giants some time ago, if widespread reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have so far failed to convince the midfielder to make the switch to Old Trafford.
De Jong deal, never collapsed… but no changes: still no green light from Frenkie. Man United & Barça have an agreement ready since June: €65m, €20m add-ons [structure to be decided]. ? #MUFC
Frenkie’s priority, staying at Barça – but salary reduction still “very unlikely”. pic.twitter.com/E7azJD34Sf
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022
It is understandable why the Netherlands international may be reluctant to leave the Nou Camp.
Even if Man United are managed by his old Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, the 20-time league winners will not be in next season’s Champions League. Barcelona, of course, will, so it is not hard to see why De Jong may prefer to stay where he is next time out.
Nevertheless, adamant to get their man, director John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold were both recently spotted arriving in Barcelona to continue talks.
However, according to a recent report from Gerard Romero, after failing to make progress with the player, both officials have now left Catalonia and are on their way back to Manchester.
? DIRECTO @JijantesFC
Los dirigentes del Manchester United ya abandona Barcelona, en estos momentos viajan hacía Manchester. De momento, sin el acuerdo con Frenkie, sí con el Barça #mercato https://t.co/3KVGW54way
— Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 13, 2022
Spanish outlet Sport have also backed Romero’s claims up and added that United have given the midfielder an ‘ultimatum’. The Red Devils want a deal agreed by the end of the week, or they will walk away, presumably to focus on alternatives.
Manchester United MUST show some dignity and class an walk away from the so called deal immediately. Frenkie dejong has consistently said he doe not wish to join Manchester United, so why are we sucking up to him? What kind of manager is ERIC TEN HAG? What does he hope to get from a player who does not want to play for him? Come on man this is bs.
I totally agree. The man doesn’t want to play for us.
WHY,WHY,WHY are we still trying to sign him???
We want to sign him because of his capabilities
move on ten ..
more fish in the ocean …
Show some self respect and go for Neves and Tielemans for about the same price. We need two midfielders, not just De Jong, if we are to go into the next season without the same midfield that got beaten at every level from Liverpool to Norwich. Supported Utd since 1967 and last season was the first time i felt really ashamed at being a red. It will be even worse next year because we’ve also lost 2 midfieldes and 4 forwards in Pogba, Mata, Matic, Lingard, Cavani and Ronaldo. Accept he dosen’t wanna come and walk away.
I think Ruben Neves far better option.
Why are we bowing down to a player who doesn’t want to play for us. How do our players feel?
Eric Ten Hag has gone down in my estimation
This is becoming embarrassing. Man utd should walk away from De Jong discussion and focus on other targets. Give Hannibal Mejbri and James Garner some time and they will do better whatever he thinks he is doing. Sign Martinez, Antony and complete Erikson’s deal, then see how United will perform next season.