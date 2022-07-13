Major Manchester United transfer deal “stalling” after weeks trying

Manchester United may reportedly be facing a huge blow in the transfer market.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, Man Utd’s long-term target Frenkie de Jong has no intention of leaving Barcelona, with the deal now described as “stalling”, despite the Red Devils spending the last few weeks working on trying to persuade the Netherlands international to make the move to Old Trafford.

See below for the latest update from Romano, who previously told CaughtOffside that De Jong was the top priority for United in his exclusive column, so this is unlikely to go down too well…

Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave – also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that. ?? #FCB Man United are also informed – deal now stalling. pic.twitter.com/aFpLTSXHfQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

It will be interesting to see if things can still turn around after this blow, but it’s surely time for United to explore alternatives to De Jong.

There’s no doubt the player could have been a fine fit for Erik ten Hag’s side, but there must also be other decent alternatives out there who could provide MUFC with superior options to the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.