Medical scheduled: West Ham flop on verge of joining Bundesliga club

German giants Schalke 04 are set to win the race to sign former West Ham misfit Alex Kral.

According to Sky Germany, Schalke have won the race to sign Kral despite interest from the likes of RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin, with the Czech Republic international free to move wherever he wants following the end of his West Ham loan move and return to parent club Spartak Moscow.

The defensive midfielder is due to have a medical with the newly-promoted Bundesliga club this week as he looks to but his underwhelming stint with the Hammers in the past.

Kral signed for West Ham on deadline day last summer from Spartak Moscow and was reportedly a target of Hammers boss David Moyes since the start of that window before he joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy of £12million with £7million in add-ons reports the Evening Standard.

However, Kral made just one Premier League appearance last season, which came in a 4-1 win over Watford in December and lasted for all of one minute. The midfielder never got a chance to show West Ham fans what he can do on a football pitch but that is a decision Moyes was certain on.