According to reports in Italy, Napoli have made contact over a potential move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly as they look for replacements for the outgoing Kalidou Koulibaly.

Alfredo Pedulla has reported that Serie A giants Napoli have made enquiries into the possibility of signing the 28-year-old Red Devil defender after Di Marzio revealed that the Italian club are on the cusp of losing Koulibaly to Chelsea.

Bailly, who impressed in a friendly against Liverpool on Tuesday, has been keen to stay and fight for a place in Erik ten Hag’s plans next season; however, it is believed that the Red Devils are open to selling the Ivorian defender.

MORE: Man United boss Ten Hag eager to sign Dutch wonderkid

Bailly was Jose Mourinho’s first signing at the club, and the Ivorian featured in the majority of games in his debut season at Old Trafford.

However, Bailly has suffered many injuries during his six-season career missing 98 games (Transfermarkt) for the Red Devils, resulting in the 28-year-old falling down the pecking order in the United squad.

Getting Bailly off the books would be a good conclusion for the Red Devils as although Bailly is a strong defender, he is an injury-prone player who earns more than £4m a year (FootballTransfers).