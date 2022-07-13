According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in a loan deal for AC Milan’s transfer target Japhet Tanganga.

It has been recently reported by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web that the Magpies are attempting to hijack the deal for the 23-year-old Milan target. Newcastle reportedly offered Tottenham Hotspurs a loan deal for Tanganga with an obligation to buy next summer.

Tanganga has been at Spurs since joining their youth academy in 2015 and was promoted to the senior squad in January 2020.

Since his promotion 18 months ago, the 23-year-old has made just 23 senior Premier League appearances for the North London club after missing 43 (Transfermarkt) games due to injury.

With Tanganga falling down the pecking order and Spurs signing Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona, a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sounds like a sensible choice and one you’d expect both the player and club to take if the right deal was offered.

A move to St James’ Park would likely guarantee more game time for the 23-year-old Englishman who is yet to make a senior international debut. However, a move away from Spurs is imperative if Tanganga wants to impress England boss Gareth Southgate.

Tanganga will be a great addition to Eddie Howe’s team, and it will be interesting to see whether the youngster chooses to stay in England or move abroad.