Newcastle United may reportedly have a mystery transfer deal in the works, with journalist Dean Jones suggesting that something significant is being discussed by the club.

The Magpies have spent big since their new owners took over last year, with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes joining in January, while Sven Botman is a big-name arrival this summer.

It remains to be seen who Newcastle will be able to bring in this summer, but Jones has provided an update on links with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moussa Diaby.

Whilst doing so, Jones also told Give Me Sport that he is aware of Newcastle holding talks with agents over a mystery deal, which could potentially be something quite significant.

“It sounds like a lot of work is going on at Newcastle this week. We know about the Diaby and Calvert-Lewin links, but I think they are talking to agents about someone else significant right now.

“It’s a mystery who it is. I’m trying to work it out, but from talking to a few people, it feels like something is going on.”

Although Jones could not name specific names, there is sure to be plenty of speculation from fans about who Newcastle could be trying to lure to the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak is a player being considered, along with Armando Broja.