Player arrested on suspicion of rape will not be suspended confirms Premier League club

The Premier League club whose player has been arrested on suspicion of rape has confirmed that they will not be suspending him.

This has been reported by The Athletic after the unnamed footballer was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of rape and then re-arrested for allegedly committing two more attacks on a different woman – he has denied the allegations.

The Premier League footballer in his late 20s was arrested on July 4th and the latest update from Scotland Yard on the case can be read below.

That statement was released on July 5th, in which Scotland Yard said via Sky News: “On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

“On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

“He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Over a week later, the player’s club has now sent a statement to The Athletic to confirm their stance on the situation: “We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation”, the Premier League club said.

“We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their enquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel.

“We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures.

“We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change.”

The player involved is said to be due to play in the World Cup in November, but that and whether they’ll make the start of the Premier League season in August is currently unknown as the allegations against the player continue to be investigated.