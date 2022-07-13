Paul Pogba rejected better financial offers from other clubs in order to seal a transfer back to Juventus this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Pogba was also wanted by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but went with his heart to return to his old club Juventus after six years away.

Pogba struggled in his time at Manchester United, but previously looked a world class talent in his first spell in Turin, so it’s not too surprising that he opted to go back there.

Still, Romano reveals that Man City manager Pep Guardiola was really keen to work with the France international, who had become available as a free agent.

It would certainly have been intriguing to see Pogba make the controversial move across Manchester, but Romano feels he made the right choice to link up with Massimiliano Allegri again, even if he could also have been a good fit for Guardiola’s side.

“Pogba had three possibilities besides Juventus: stay at Manchester United with a new deal offered in July 2021, negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain, who wanted him with Leonardo director but no longer with Luis Campos…or accept a shocking move to Manchester City,” Romano writes.

“Pep Guardiola really wanted him as a free agent but Pogba chose Juve because he can feel key to the project and much loved by everyone in the club. The financial offer was the least important: €8m net per year, plus add-ons.

“I think he’s made the right decision to link up with Massimiliano Allegri again at a club he knows well and feels comfortable in. Having said that, I think he could also have been a good signing for City – Guardiola’s tactical approach could have worked well to help Pogba express himself to the best of his potential.”