Raheem Sterling unveiled as a Chelsea player in Los Angeles

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on a five-year contract.

The Blues will pay their Premier League rivals £50m for the England star, who is set to earn more than the £300,000 a week he was paid by the Manchester club reports the Daily Mail. The 27-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the London side, which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2027, whilst there is also an option of an extra year should either party want to extend when the time comes.

Sterling becomes the first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea after Leaving Man City after an incredibly successful seven years with the Manchester club, a time in which he scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

Last season Sterling broke into the club’s top 10 list of all-time goalscorers, which underlines the influence the England international has had during City’s spell of domestic dominance and will be missed by the Etihad faithful upon his departure.

Sterling on his return to London to play for Chelsea

On returning to London to play for Chelsea, Sterling said about the move via Chelsea’s website: ‘First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here.

‘I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

‘London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

‘I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here.

‘I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.’

This is, without doubt, a great signing for Chelsea as the Blues add a proven Premier League winger to their squad. The move also benefits Sterling who was seeing his influence at Man City dwindle but can now get more game time whilst still challenging to add a fifth English crown to his collection.