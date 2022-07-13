Raphinha pictured in Barcelona gear as he arrives to finalise transfer

Leeds United star Raphinha has been pictured in Barcelona club gear for the first time, with pictures and video emerging of him arriving at the Catalan city.

The Brazil international has been the subject of plenty of speculation this summer, but it’s now very clear that he’s closing in on a move to the Nou Camp.

Barca confirmed on their official site earlier today that they had reached an agreement in principle over a deal for Raphinha, and now the player can be clearly seen making his way to his new club to put any finishing touches required before the move can be made official…

? Barcelona ? Mireu qui ha arribat! pic.twitter.com/f5RJOYdTD4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 13, 2022

Raphinha impressed in his time in the Premier League, playing a key role in helping Leeds survive last season as they came so close to getting relegated.

As recently revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside column, Chelsea and Arsenal were also keen to sign Raphinha this summer, but it’s clear now that he’ll be making the move to La Liga instead, in what is quite the loss for English football.

