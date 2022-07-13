Serie A club accept West Ham offer for striker Arsenal recently bid for

Sassuolo appears resigned to losing star striker Gianluca Scamacca, and according to Sportitalia journalist Alfredo Pedulla, West Ham United have had an offer accepted.

Pedulla recently claimed via his personal website that the striker will ‘almost certainly’ be playing in the Premier League next season and that Sassuolo have accepted a £33.7m offer from the Hammers.

Scamacca, 23, still has four years left on his deal but that hasn’t stopped some of England’s biggest clubs from trying their luck when it comes to signing him this summer.

MORE: Paul Pogba rejected better financial offers for Juventus transfer, including from Man United’s arch rivals

Arsenal recently made a £20m offer for him but after being rejected turned their attention to Gabriel Jesus.

Nevertheless, with the Gunners now firmly out of the race, David Moyes’ Hammers appear to have stolen a lead in the race to sign the prolific 23-year-old.

Since joining Sassuolo back in 2017, Scamacca has gone on to feature in 41 senior first-team matches, directly contributing to 17 goals along the way.