“Thank you” – Player sends emotional farewell message to Man City fans ahead of Chelsea transfer

There’s a very clear sign that Raheem Sterling’s transfer to Chelsea is surely imminent now, with the England international taking to social media to send an emotional farewell message to Manchester City.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has covered the Sterling to Chelsea transfer saga in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, with a medical done earlier this week and everything else in place for the former Liverpool forward to move to Stamford Bridge.

It now looks like Sterling himself is preparing for the move to Chelsea to be made official, putting out this emotional farewell message to City fans this afternoon…

Sterling has enjoyed huge success in his time at the Etihad Stadium, and he looks ideal to strengthen Chelsea’s squad this summer.

Attack has been an area of weakness for Thomas Tuchel, with Romelu Lukaku flopping last season and returning on loan to Inter Milan this year.

Sterling could help give Chelsea that goal threat they’ve been lacking, though other signings in that area of the pitch wouldn’t go amiss either after the inconsistent form of the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.