Juan Mata is a free agent this summer and is currently in the process of working out where his next destination will be.

The Spanish midfielder spent eight years with Manchester United but failure to extend his deal last season now sees him available to join any club in world football on a free transfer.

Although still widely regarded as one of the sport’s most technically gifted playmakers, after starting in just two Premier League matches last season, it would be fair to assume that the 34-year-old will feel he has a point to prove next time out.

A recent report from AS suggests Leeds United are in contact with Mata’s father (also his representative) over a surprise summer switch.

It is unknown exactly how advanced any negotiations are, but should a move to Elland Road for United’s old number eight materialise, it will be interesting to see how fans react considering the fierce rivalry between both sets of supporters.

However, despite the exciting links, one person who does not expect the 2010 World Cup winner to move to Andrea Radrizzani’s Whites is super-agent Rob Segal.

“Mata is a free agent this summer and even at the age of 34, I think he’ll go to a big club,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“I think he’ll end up moving to a Spanish side. For example, he could fit into Atletico Madrid’s system with no problem at all.

“Even Real Madrid may fancy it – I can definitely see Mata going to a top-top Spanish club this summer.”