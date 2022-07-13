“The players love him” – Super-agent says Chelsea staff member key to Tuchel success

Chelsea coach Benjamin Weber is a hugely important figure behind-the-scenes at Chelsea.

That is the view of super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Rob Segal, who believes the German mastermind is a vital member of Thomas Tuchel’s backroom staff.

Weber, 39, works as a first-team coach and analyst at Chelsea.

As per the club’s official website , Weber is ‘a long-time member of Thomas Tuchel’s backroom team’ and joined him at Stamford Bridge following spells working together at both Borussia Dortmund and Paris-Saint Germain.

Since joining the Londoners after being relieved of his duties at Paris-Saint Germain 18 months ago, Tuchel has gone on to do an incredible job.

Not only did the German guide the Blues to their second Champions League trophy in his first six months, but he also lifted the UEFA Supercup and FIFA Club World Cup shortly after. Following what was a trophy-littered opening year, Tuchel was named the world’s best coach at the end of the 2020-21 season.

However, although it has been the 48-year-old who has taken the credit, Segal believes Weber’s positive influence cannot be ignored.

“It’s important to point out that it isn’t just Tuchel though,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“There are another three guys in his close team at Chelsea. Benny Webber, for example, he’s their first-team coach and analyst, and he is phenomenal. Webber is a brilliant addition to the club and the players love him.”