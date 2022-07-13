“They will get him” – Agent confirms Newcastle can now sign Argentina star

Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United but this has come as no surprise to the Argentine international’s agent, Danilo Caravello.

De Telegraaf are linking the Magpies with a move for the 25-year-old centre-back but Eddie Howe has already signed Sven Botman this summer and Dan Burn in January so is another player in that position necessary?

Everton, Leeds United and several Italian clubs have reportedly shown interest in the former San Lorenzo defender in recent transfer windows but a move has never come to pass for Senesi.

Despite this, the player’s agent Danilo Caravello has stated in a recent interview that if Newcastle want him, they will get him, as the money in England gives the Tyneside club an advantage over the rest of Europe.

What did Caravello say about Newcastle links?

Speaking about the rumours linking Senesi away from Feyenoord, Caravello told Serie A News:

“Marcos is a strong player, an Argentine international,” said the player’s agent. “The big obstacle remains the price tag, as dealing with the Dutch is never easy.

“Senesi is a player that many teams pay attention to. But, in the end, nothing ever materialises. Either the economic solution is not found, or there is not all a desire to sell him.”

Caravello does add, however, that if the English clubs are willing to put their considerable money where their mouth is – Senesi is valued in the £17m bracket – few outside of the Premier League would be able to compete.

“On the interest of Newcastle, certain rumours do not surprise me. Especially if we consider his value,” the agent explains.

“Surely, if the English clubs want him, they’ll get him. They have a higher economic power than the other leagues.”