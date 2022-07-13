Exclusive: Tottenham star’s agent holding transfer talks with new clubs

Tottenham are ready to sell out-of-favour French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer, with his agent holding talks with clubs over a possible transfer.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs are struggling to offload Ndombele as things stand.

Tottenham have had a strong summer so far, bringing in big names like Richarlison and Yves Bissouma, but they could do with offloading some deadwood in Antonio Conte’s squad as well.

Ndombele is one who the club would surely like to see leave, while Romano adds that Giovani Lo Celso is also for sale, with a move to Villarreal looking on the cards for the Argentina international.

“For Ndombele there is still no imminent solution. His agents are talking to more clubs but with no advanced negotiations yet,” Romano explained.

Romano also gave his insight into why it went wrong for Ndombele at Spurs, believing he joined the club at the wrong time, though he could still revive his career if he picks the right club for his next move.