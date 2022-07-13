New Tottenham signings have their pre-season majorly disrupted

Tottenham FC
New Tottenham signings Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster have both tested positive for Covid in a blow to the club’s pre-season plans.

The London club are currently in South Korea, where they were victorious today against a K-League XI winning the match 6-3. The pair were absent from this clash and are isolated away from the squad reports the Evening Standard.

The news was confirmed by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after the match, stating: “We had a problem with Covid … the test was positive for Bissouma and Fraser.”

Fellow new arrival Ivan Perisic was also missing, though Conte expects the Croatian to shake off his injury to join the group for training on Thursday and get some minutes in the club’s next pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Bissouma will miss a chunk of Tottenham’s pre-season
The Covid scenario will cause major disruption to both players, but especially Bissouma, who needs to be in top shape to carry out the role he was signed to do. Tottenham’s next match is on Saturday against Sevilla, which will be more minutes the pair will miss out on.

Although Forster is set to be an understudy to Hugo Lloris next season, there is a lot of hope that Bissouma can be a big success at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs fans will now hope that this illness won’t affect the former Brighton midfielder during the start of the campaign as the London club looks to make a good start to a promising campaign.

