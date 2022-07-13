Video: Everton midfielder scores superb long-range winner for Sweden

Sweden have moved to the top of Group C at Women’s EURO 2022 after a 2-1 win over Switzerland.

The first two games within the group ended in a draw so a win during this round of fixtures could prove crucial in deciding who goes through and that’s exactly what Sweden got.

After a scoreless first half, the Swedes took the lead in the 53rd minute before Switzerland responded just two minutes later. The winner then came from Everton’s Hanna Bennison, who struck a well-hit ball from long range to grab three huge points for her side