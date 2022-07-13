Video: Netherlands take early lead over Portugal with incredible header

The Netherlands have taken an early lead in their Group C clash with Portugal at Women’s EURO 2022.

The match is a crucial one for the continuation of both of these sides in the tournament after Sweden beat Switzerland 2-1 earlier in the day to go top of the group. With that in mind, the Dutch have made the perfect start to the match, scoring after just seven minutes.

The goal came from a corner, in which Damaris Egurrola connected with a lovely cross to give her side the lead. The header was an exceptional one as the midfielder was moving away from the goal and had a lot of work to do to direct the ball perfectly towards the net.

The Netherlands score with their first attack of the game! A great header from Damaris Egurrola. ?? Just moments after Portugal had a goal ruled out for offside too. ? ??? Watch build-up on @BBCTwo, @BBCiPlayer & the @BBCSport app ??#BBCFootball #BBCEuros — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 13, 2022