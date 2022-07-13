Video: Goal of the tournament contender helps the Netherlands ahead in thrilling contest

Lyon’s Danielle van de Donk has given the Netherlands a 3-2 lead over Portugal in a thrilling Group C clash after scoring one of the goals of the tournament so far.

Portugal found themselves 2-0 down after 16 minutes in the match but pulled the contest back level to 2-2 on either side of the half. This game is a crucial one in determining who will proceed from the group after everyone drew in the first round of fixtures, therefore the third goal was vitally important.

That came from Danielle van de Donk, who received the ball on the edge of the Portuguese box before hitting a beauty into the top corner of the goal to give the Netherlands a 3-2 lead in incredible fashion.