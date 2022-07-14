Ajax identify Martinez replacement but face competition from Premier League club

Ajax are interested in signing Rangers defender Calvin Bassey this summer as a replacement for the outgoing Lisandro Martinez who looks to be heading to Manchester United.

Martinez’s move to Old Trafford is imminent reports Fabrizio Romano as the Premier League club have become hopeful of signing the centre-back within the next 24/48 hours. The two parties are close to an agreement over a fee which will be more than €50m states the transfer journalist as the Argentine looks for a reunion with former boss Erik ten Hag.

With that in mind, Ajax have now identified Rangers’ Calvin Bassey as Martinez’s replacement at the Dutch champions reports talkSPORT. A move to the Netherlands could be the likely destination for the Nigeria international but no bid has been made yet, although, previous reports suggested that the Scottish club are seeking £25m for the defender.

Whether Ajax will pay such a fee for the player remains to be seen, but talkSPORT’s football correspondent Alex Crook has revealed the club would prefer to fork out a fee between £15-20million.

If the Dutch giants are unwilling to bid that bit extra for Bassey that could open the door for another interested party, Brighton and Hove Albion. Graham Potter is lacking in centre-backs and will be looking to address that issue this summer. The Rangers’ man is coming off the back of a great season with the Scottish club and looks ready to take the next step in his career.