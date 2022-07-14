Tottenham nearing agreement for long-term target with possible medical within 48 hours

Tottenham are on the verge of a total agreement with Middlesbrough to sign right-back Djed Spence.

According to The Athletic, negotiations between Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, his Middlesbrough counterpart Steve Gibson and the player’s representative Scott Smith are believed to have produced a breakthrough and the transfer is on the cusp of being done.

The fee involved is a reported £15m for 21-year-old states The Telegraph, who has been a priority target for Spurs boss Antonio Conte this summer and has been linked to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for some time.

If all goes to plan a medical is expected to take place in the next 48 hours as the deal begins to reach its final stages.

Spence has been at Middlesbrough since the summer of 2018 and looks set to leave having made 63 league appearances for the club. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, where he starred under manager Steve Cooper as they reached the play-off final and won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

This earned him attention from the likes of Spurs and will now be looking to take that next step in his career should the deal go through. The right-back will face competition from Emerson and Matt Doherty for a starting spot in Conte’s team but the former could possibly leave this summer and that could be a transfer that funds this deal.