Everton have been informed about cheap price tag on Wolves star

Everton have been told Wolves will accept a £10m bid for Adama Traore this summer but the winger has higher ambitions.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are willing to cash in on Traore with 12 months remaining on his contract and it is the sole reason for the 26-year-old being so cheap.

The Spain international has been on a poor run of late and has struggled to recapture the form of his outstanding 2019-20 campaign. The winger has fallen out of favour with Wolves boss Bruno Lage and was sent out on loan to Barcelona for the second half of last season.

The La Liga giants had the option to seal a permanent deal for Traore this summer – but opted not to trigger it – and therefore Everton have become interested in the 26-year-old.

Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell is a big admirer of Traore and lured him to Wolves as a club-record signing in 2018. He is now trying to do it again but will find it a little harder as the Spaniard has loftier ambitions.

Football Insider states that Traore is hopeful of securing a move to a top-four Premier League club and is going to hold out for elite-club interest before deciding on Everton.

That interest is unlikely to come for the 26-year-old as he simply hasn’t been good enough to warrant it over the last two seasons. Everton would be a great move for the winger and from the Toffees’ point of view, there is very little risk in recruiting the Wolves man for just £10m.