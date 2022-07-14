Erling Haaland received a cheeky text from Man United legend after Man City move

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland received a cheeky text from Manchester United legend and fellow countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he completed his move to City, telling him he’d joined the ‘wrong side’.

Solskjaer spent almost two years coaching Haaland during their time together at Norwegian side Molde and the 21-year-old has stated that the former United striker had a huge impact on his career.

Haaland joined Man City this summer after the Premier League side paid the striker’s release clause to Borussia Dortmund, which was a reported £51m states Sky Sports. The Norwegian is expected to have a huge impact on Pep Guardiola’s side following his goalscoring escapades in Germany but it will be something that Solskjaer won’t entirely enjoy watching.

In an interview with Manchester Evening News, Haaland revealed that Solskjaer sent him a jokey text message following the official announcement of his switch to Man City, the striker said:

“When I signed with City he congratulated me and wrote to me ‘Good luck on going to the wrong side of Manchester’,”

“We talk sometimes. As you know, he had a huge impact on my career when I was at Molde. He’s a good guy.”

This was a nice touch from Solskjaer as he will always have an invested interest in his fellow countryman’s career, but it is almost certain that the former Man United player would like the 21-year-old to be wearing red rather than blue during the years to come in Manchester.