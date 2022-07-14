Jurgen Klopp protects Nunez over transfer fee and Man United appearance

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has come to the defence of Darwin Nunez after a tame performance from the striker in the Reds’ first pre-season match against Manchester United.

Nunez missed an open goal and didn’t look sharp during his 30-minute cameo against United which sparked some stupidity online amongst several fanbases. It was clear that the Uruguayan was not fit and after all, it was only the first game of pre-season. However, that is the scrutiny the 23-year-old can expect this season due to the fee Liverpool paid Benfica for his services.

The Merseyside club signed Nunez for a club-record fee of £85m as reported by Sky Sports, and as seen many times before that brings another type of pressure to a player.

Klopp was clearly aware of this and addressed it during a press conference today. The Liverpool boss came to the protection of Nunez stating: “I am absolutely convinced about his potential. New players need time and get time. All Liverpool supporters on this planet should delete the fee we paid. It is unimportant. Now we do absolutely everything not to only see the things we saw from him at Benfica.”

Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 matches in all competitions last year for Benfica and his goalscoring abilities are just one of the reasons Liverpool bought the 23-year-old. The Uruguayan will almost certainly be a success at Anfield as the club’s boardroom very rarely gets it wrong and paying that amount of money for the striker had to be a calculated move.