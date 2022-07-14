Free-agent with world-class potential could reunite with Moyes at West Ham

West Ham United reportedly look to have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Adnan Januzaj this summer.

The Belgium international, who played under David Moyes at Manchester United, is currently a free agent after his contract with Real Sociedad came to an end.

It now looks like Januzaj will be on the move this summer, but he’s just turned down an offer to join a club in the Middle East, according to latest reports.

West Ham are continuing to monitor Januzaj’s situation, and this will surely be seen as good news for the Hammers as they look to strengthen their options up front.

Januzaj could revive his career again under Moyes, with the player showing some of his best form under the Scottish tactician when they were together at Old Trafford all those years ago.