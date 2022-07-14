Talksport pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Jesse Lingard should lower his wage demands if he wants to complete a West Ham move this summer.

The 29-year-old is reportedly asking for £150k-a-week in wages which made Newcastle walk away from a possible deal, and Agbonlahor believes he wouldn’t get that kind of money even in MLS.

Moyes is a big fan of attacking midfielder but player’s wage demands continue to be a stumbling block.

“West Ham are thinking Michail Antonio has had a great season we can’t give Lingard more than him.

“Bowen’s done amazing they can’t give him [Lingard] more than him.

“If they start giving Lingard £150,000 or £180,000 then everyone will be stood at the owners’ office.

“He’s not going to be able to get the money he’s asking for, even in the MLS.

“He needs to lower those wage demands and go to West Ham.” – said Agbonlahor.

Lingard enjoyed a fine loan spell at West Ham two seasons ago but Man UTD were reluctant to sell him last summer.