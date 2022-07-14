Speaking for Talksport, Darren Ambrose says Conor Gallagher should seek playing time for next season and leave Chelsea.

Ambrose believes Gallagher shouldn’t make Lingard’s mistake to stay where he isn’t going to get much playing time.

The 22-year-old spent a successful spell at Selhurst Park and Ambrose thinks Gallagher should choose Vieira’s team to continue his development.

“If you are talking about development, you are talking about Everton or Crystal Palace,” said Ambrose. “Personally, I would say Crystal Palace.

“I would look at Jesse Lingard and his situation at West Ham. He did fantastically well and broke into the England scene again.

“He decided to go back to Manchester United, decided to stay, fight for his place and it all went pear-shaped for him. It looks like he’s going to go out to the MLS, which is probably a little too early in his career, so, I look at that as an example for Conor Gallagher.

“Thomas Tuchel is a fantastic manager. But is he going to play every game? No, he’s not because they are going to rotate. For a player like Gallagher, he needs to be playing every game and he was comfortable at Crystal Palace. The supporters love him there. He is an affectionate player.”