Mikel Arteta is reportedly keeping tabs on 19-year-old Chelsea defender Levi Colwill following a successful loan spell with Huddersfield.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea youngster, Colwill has caught the eye of the Gunner boss after a stellar loan spell with Championship club Huddersfield Town.

The 19-year-old has gained interest from multiple clubs, including Leicester, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and now Arsenal.

Colwill made his way through the ranks at Chelsea before displaying his immense quality at Huddersfield during his loan spell with them last season.

Chelsea requires defensive quality after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Although the Blues look set to sign Kalidou Koulibaly (as per the Daily Mail), Thomas Tuchel will need all the help he can get.

However, with Chelsea also closing in on a deal for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake (as reported by 90min), Colwill may struggle to get the needed game time.

Even if the Blues were willing to sell their talented youngster, it raises the question of whether the club would even consider selling to a London rival.

With so many Premier League Clubs needing a Left-footed defender, it will be interesting to see whether the talented youngster remains at Stamford Bridge or looks for more game-time elsewhere.