Benfica confirm the signing of 21-year-old Man United target

Benfica have confirmed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from River Plate on a permanent deal after beating Man United to the midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese side are set to pay the Argentinian club an initial €10m plus €8m in add-ons for Fernandez. This move symbolises the Argentine’s introduction to European football as the 21-year-old looks to develop his skills further with the Portuguese giants.

Fernandez was one of Argentina’s most sought-after prospects and attracted interest from big clubs such as Man United. According to the Daily Mirror, United sent a scout to Buenos Aires back in April for River Plate’s Copa Libertadores clash with Brazilian outfit Fortaleza to take a closer look at the midfielder.

Argentine outlet Ole claims Man United liked what they saw as Fernandez scored the opening goal, helping his side secure a 2-0 win with the Old Trafford club said to be impressed with his performance.

Although the midfielder was clearly a target, the Premier League club never made their interest official with a bid. A move to Manchester United might be an option for Fernandez in the future but for now, that will have to wait.

