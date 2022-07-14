Tuchel smiles when asked about Koulibaly to Chelsea transfer, promises possible update “tomorrow”

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel couldn’t help but smile when asked about the club’s imminent deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that this is more or less a done deal, with the Senegal international set to join the Blues for an initial fee of €38million, plus €2m in add-ons.

This looks a hugely exciting signing for Chelsea, with Koulibaly enjoying a great career in Serie A down the years, and filling an important gap in Tuchel’s squad after the summer departures of both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

No wonder the Chelsea manager looks excited, though he insisted he would not comment on the deal until tomorrow or possibly later…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: How Man United’s Lisandro Martinez deal affects potential Antony transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo offered record-breaking contract to leave Man United
Exclusive: Premier League star is on Man United’s list, but transfer fee could be an issue

Koulibaly could be joined by Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe at Stamford Bridge, with CFC clearly keen to make strengthening their defence a top priority this summer after bringing in a much-needed upgrade in attack in the form of Raheem Sterling.

More Stories Kalidou Koulibaly Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.