Chelsea make Cristiano Ronaldo transfer decision following recent talks with Jorge Mendes

Chelsea have reportedly decided they will not be pursuing a transfer deal for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

This is despite the club’s new owner Todd Boehly recently holding talks with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to assess a potential deal, according to The Athletic.

Ronaldo has been a world class performer throughout his career, establishing himself as one of the greatest players of all time, though he will turn 38 next season.

In fairness, the Portugal international didn’t show much sign of slowing down last season as he returned for a second spell at Man Utd, finishing the season with a total of 24 goals.

With Romelu Lukaku leaving Chelsea, they could’ve done with a reliable goal-scorer coming in up front.

Still, it seems Chelsea have decided against signing Ronaldo, according to The Athletic, with Raheem Sterling’s arrival just being confirmed, and with the England international unsurprisingly set to be a key figure up front for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Ronaldo, but United fans will at least be relieved that the former Real Madrid and Juventus man won’t be heading to one of their major Premier League rivals.

