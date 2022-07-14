Fresh twist in Chelsea transfer saga as major development looks close

There has been a fresh twist in the Serge Gnabry transfer saga with the Chelsea target now appearing close to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The Germany international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, despite failing to make it at Arsenal as a youngster earlier in his career.

This has seen Gnabry targeted by Chelsea this summer, according to the Daily Mail, but it now looks like an agreement is close for him to commit his future to his current club, according to German outlet Kicker.

This is a blow for Chelsea, who could have done with more options in attack, even if Raheem Sterling’s move from Manchester City has just been made official.

The England international gives Chelsea an ideal goal threat up front to replace last summer’s signing of Romelu Lukaku, who has returned on loan to Inter Milan.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea working on stunning TRIPLE deal

More signings are surely needed to support Sterling, however, with the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic not really living up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Gnabry could have been a great fit, but it’s good news for Bayern if he stays after his superb contribution in recent years.