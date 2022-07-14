Exclusive: Chelsea add €60million star to three-man transfer wish-list

Chelsea have added Presnel Kimpembe to their list of transfer targets in defence, with €60million or more required to persuade Paris Saint-Germain to sell.

The France international joins Nathan Ake on Chelsea’s list of defensive targets, while Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is close to finalising his transfer to Stamford Bridge.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack column, with the Blues clearly ready to go all out to strengthen at the back after the departures of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona.

Chelsea have just announced the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and their strong summer could continue if they land the likes of Koulibaly, Ake and Kimpembe.

“Tuchel would also like Presnel Kimpembe: Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling him, but they want more than €60m. The Frenchman has become more of a target for Chelsea as Matthijs de Ligt looks closer to joining Bayern Munich,” Romano writes.

Blues fans will surely be pleased to see that new owner Todd Boehly seems ready to continue spending big for the club in order to build on the success of the Roman Abramovich era.