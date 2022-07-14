Cristiano Ronaldo offered record-breaking contract to leave Man United

Manchester United have been offered £25m (€30m) for Cristiano Ronaldo from an unknown Saudi Arabian club.

It has been reported by CNN Portuguesa (confirmed by AS), that should the club accept, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would receive an eye-watering £211m (€250m) salary over two seasons.

The mind-boggling figures would also see the 37-year-old’s agency Gestifute receive £17m (€20m).

Whether or not the Red Devils will accept the stunning offer remains to be seen, but considering the player wants to leave and they paid Juventus less than that a year ago, it is hard to imagine United would turn it down.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia?

The saga is likely to hinge on Ronaldo’s desire to continue playing in Europe’s big leagues. It goes without saying that if the attacker’s priority is to play in the Champions League, he is unlikely to give the green light to a move to the Middle East.

Time will tell how this one ends, but make no mistake, for as long as one of the world’s greatest ever players pushes for a move, clubs all around the globe will continue to try their luck.

