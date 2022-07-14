Erik ten Hag reveals where he sees Donny van de Beek playing this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag might be a success or a failure, but the Dutchman is at the very least clear of his ideas. During the latter stages of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s spell and under Ralf Rangnick, it looked as the ideas of the manager were getting lost in translation when the players took to the park.

The communication with the recruitment side was suspect too. One of the most obvious victims of that was Donny van de Beek. The 25-year-old joined in 2020 from ten Hag’s Ajax, but found a club without a plan for him. Wasted and unable to find his feet, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton.

United fans will be hoping that ten Hag can get the best out of him this season. Speaking to the media during the preseason tour in Australia, ten Hag was clear on where he saw van de Beek playing.

“Donny van de Beek’s best position is his capabilities in the box of opponent. Playing short behind a striker, he has a really good smell for being in the right position.”

TalkSPORT reported his quotes and more generally, ten Hag was optimistic that United had the pieces in order to make strong progress this season.

“I think Manchester United has a huge potential, and really good players. We have experienced players, but also a lot of young guys, young boys, who have a lot of potential. Now it’s to get the potential out and therefore we have to work really hard.”