Whenever a teenage player excels it’s easy to think that they could be the best in the world in their position for 10-15 years to come, but there are so many reasons why it can go wrong.
It tends to come down to attitude and fitness – Cesc Fabregas’ attitude was never in doubt, but injuries took their toll as their career went on and he clearly lost a yard of pace.
When he returned to Barcelona in 2011 it looked like he would become the eventual replacement for either Xavi or Iniesta in the midfield and it just appeared to be the perfect fit, but it didn’t completely work out and a return to the Premier League with Chelsea followed.
His reduced playing time saw a move to Monaco but he was never able to put together a full season, and it’s now reported that he’s made a surprise move to Serie B side Como.
There is a slight connection to Chelsea here as Dennis Wise works for the Italian side and it’s thought that he had a great influence on persuading Fabregas to make the move, but you still have to think his technical ability will see him stroll that level – if he can stay fit.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
There is no hurry in life Fabrigas and Robin van perse are the two Arsenal captain who disappointed arsene Wenger and the position they supposed be at Arsenal was seeded to Arteta after football you enter another chapter either where you make your mark or another place eventually two of them seek to come back but Wenger told them is no longer uhuru that is the case and I don’t think they have a place in Arsenal again unless a miracle happens such is life one of them even complete his exit with his money the other was listening to the little boy in his stomach to be honest two where fans favorite and they are being worship all over London till bring themselves down to where they belog though Fabrigas is more welcomed at Arsenal than Robin van perse they sowed and scattered