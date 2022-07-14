“Take some responsibility” – Former Man Utd ace aims swipe back at Pogba for comments on Juventus transfer

Paul Pogba has been officially confirmed as a new Juventus player after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract this summer.

The France international moved as a free agent to return to his old club after six years away, with his time at Old Trafford proving a major disappointment.

After being officially unveiled back at Juve, Pogba made it clear he was happy to be returning there after a difficult time at Man Utd, insisting he had other offers but followed his heart to return to Turin.

Pogba also took a bit of a dig at United in the process, blaming several factors for his failure at the club, including playing in a few different positions under a number of different managers, as well as fitness issues.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick said that, while Pogba wasn’t entirely wrong with his claims, he also felt that the 29-year-old also needed to take some personal responsibility for his underwhelming spell in England.

“I think he’s not wrong with his reasons there, but at the same time he does need to take some responsibility himself,” Chadwick said.

“He didn’t play at a consistent level. He’s such a gifted footballer and is very capable in a number of different positions, but he never made one role his own.

“Injuries played their part and there were other factors, but as importantly as any of them it’s clear there were issues with his own application and performance during that time.

“It’s because of that that meant it didn’t work out as well as we all hoped it would.

“The injuries played a big part too, though, as there were a few times when you felt he was getting into form and then he’d pick up another injury.”

