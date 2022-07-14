“This move was always going to happen” – Journalist reveals truth behind back-and-forth Man Utd transfer saga

Manchester United FC
Posted by

According to reports, Manchester United have struggled to complete the deal for Frenkie de Jong due to wages owed to him by Barcelona.

Jacque Talbot recently tweeted that De Jong could not make a transfer request due to his wages, with the club offering to pay some of the €3.5m and asking him to leave the rest.

See below for a detailed Twitter thread attempting to explain the whole saga, which has been rather back and forth in recent weeks…

Talbot explains it has been clear from the start that the Red Devils needed the midfielder at Old Trafford, so the Spanish giants were happy for the 20-time-league winners to cover most of the owed wages.

Although it was the 25-year-old’s initial choice to remain with Barca, Erik ten Hag used his relationship with De Jong to persuade him to move to Manchester.

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona
More Stories / Latest News
English attacker drops hint he could now join Leeds United
“Take some responsibility” – Former Man Utd ace aims swipe back at Pogba for comments on Juventus transfer
Arsenal identify Premier League star as new top target as Man United set to beat them to transfer

It appears that one of the hottest transfer sagas of the year could be a big PR stunt, presumably to get as much money back into the coffers of Barcelona as possible.

The Catalans need to cut expenditure this window, especially after the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United.

One thing’s for sure; only time will tell what is going on between Manchester United, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.