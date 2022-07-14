Jurgen Klopp laughs at Robertson’s answer to how he communicates with Nunez

Darwin Nunez is still getting to know his teammates following his big move to Liverpool this summer and it will take a while for him to understand Andy Robertson.

The Merseyside club signed Nunez for a club-record fee of £85m as reported by Sky Sports, and as a Spanish and Portuguese speaker, he will find it hard to communicate with some of the Liverpool squad at present.

During a press conference today Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson stated that the players who speak his language are helping him to fit in at the club but when speaking about how he communicates with his new teammate, his answer got a laugh out of Jurgen Klopp.

The Scotland international said: “I don’t think me and him have had many conversations yet, we’ve just kind of smiled at each other.”

It will certainly take Nunez a while to understand Robertson on all fronts: the English language, the Scottish accent, the banter and the general tomfoolery the left-back likes to get up to around the training ground, it will all take some getting used to but once the 23-year-old gets up to speed he’ll surely love his new Scottish friend.