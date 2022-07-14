Liverpool create new staff position to beat fatigue ahead of exhausting schedule

Having played in every possible match last season, Liverpool more than any other side will be aware of the dangers of fatigue facing their squad this coming season. In a unique change of schedule, the Qatar World Cup will see many top players change climate and intensity for two months in November and December. The Reds are taking preventative action ahead of time.

The Mirror report that Liverpool have appointed Frigyes Vanden Auweele as their new Head of Osteopathy, a position that didn’t exist previously. The Belgian has worked with athletes in volleyball, cycling and football beforehand.

Our osteopath Frigyes Vanden Auweele will je working at Anfield road from next season on. He signed a contract with @liverpoolfc as ‘Head of Osteopathy’.

This is a tremendous acknowledgment as well as a huge challenge! https://t.co/FKXW7A835n — FrigyesVandenAuweele (@osteofrigyes) June 9, 2022

The study of osteopathy involves manipulating the body and the muscles in order to relieve tension, prevent and detect injuries. It was also announced that Andreas Schlumberger has also been given increased responsibility, following his impact in easing the injury crisis that hit Liverpool in the 2020/21 season.

Liverpool have often appeared to branch out and break new ground when it comes to finding ways of achieving marginal gains. Most notably they employed a neurologist to help with taking penalties. Given they won both the FA Cup and the League Cup on penalties, the small sample size so far shows it is working in their favour.