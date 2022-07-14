Video: Liverpool fans will love this clip of Mohamed Salah destroying imminent Chelsea signing

Chelsea look to be on the verge of signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as reported here in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

The Blues will be pleased with this deal, as Koulibaly has been a rock solid performer in Serie A down the years, but it seems Liverpool fans have dug something up on the Senegal international being repeatedly humiliated by Mohamed Salah.

This doesn’t change the fact that Koulibaly looks a solid and much-needed signing for Chelsea to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but it will be interesting to see how he copes against the very best forwards next season.

See below for some clips of Salah taking on Koulibaly, both in a Liverpool shirt in some Champions League games, and during his time also playing in Italy with Roma…

Koulibaly will, in fairness, probably have better support in this Chelsea team, with Thomas Tuchel tending to get his back line well-drilled.

You could probably also find countless clips of Salah doing this to almost any top defender in the world!

