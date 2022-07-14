Exclusive: Premier League star is on Man United’s list, but transfer fee could be an issue

Manchester United could turn to the likes of Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans as alternatives to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

For now, De Jong remains Man Utd’s priority in midfield this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside that there are alternatives on their radar as well.

The Red Devils have long had Wolves star Neves on their list, Romano says, while there has also been some contact over a potential deal for Leicester ace Tielemans, though he prefers the possible option of joining Arsenal.

One issue with Neves, however, is that it’s possible Wolves will ask for as much as €100million for the Portugal international, and United won’t be willing to pay that.

“The Frenkie de Jong deal is stalling, and plenty of people have been asking me about possible alternatives. For now, Manchester United remain absolutely focused on De Jong because he’s been Ten Hag’s priority all summer. Still, there are some other names who are of interest to the club,” Romano revealed.

“Ruben Neves has always been on Manchester United’s list but there is no intention of offering €100m – if Wolves ask for these figures it will not be completed.

“Youri Tielemans is highly appreciated, and there have been contacts to understand the price tag and the conditions of the deal. He wants to leave Leicester City, but the player’s priority has always been Arsenal. United have explored the deal, but I don’t expect more than that while they’re still aiming to turn things around with De Jong.”

Neves has shone in his time in the Premier League, and he has a similar style of play to De Jong with his range of passing and intelligent play.

It remains to be seen if he’ll get himself a move any time soon, but it seems that for now Wolves are proving tough negotiators.

Tielemans could surely be cheaper due to being in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.