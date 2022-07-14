Man United handed huge boost in Frenkie de Jong pursuit reports Barcelona newspaper

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost by Barcelona on the day the Red Devils reached a full agreement over the potential transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It was reported this morning by Fabrizio Romano, that Man United have reached a full agreement over a fee with Barcelona for the potential transfer of Frenkie de Jong but the Netherlands international is yet to agree personal terms with the Manchester club.

Should United complete the deal for the Dutch star, the Premier League club will pay a total of €85m to the Catalan club. That is broken down into an initial fee of around €75m plus add-ons, which will be accumulated over time through performances.

Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. ??? #MUFC Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved – as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/aTYnV3cHkP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

Although this is a significant step, the problem for Man United is that De Jong does not want to leave Barcelona this summer which has been widely reported over the course of this saga. This will make agreeing personal terms with the midfielder difficult, but the Dutchman might have no choice but to leave Spain after the latest update from Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

According to the outlet, Erik ten Hag has just been given a significant boost in his hope of reuniting with the 25-year-old as Barca have asked De Jong to leave the club this summer. The reason being is that the midfielder’s departure from Camp Nou would free up around €30M-€35M in the club’s wage bill as the La Liga giants continue to chase their summer targets, such as Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

This will come as great news to Man United, ten Hag and the club’s fans, as this saga looks to be coming to its final conclusion.