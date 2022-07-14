“Full agreement” – Manchester United agree terms over Frenkie de Jong transfer but major obstacle remains

Manchester United have reportedly reached a full agreement over the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as fans will hope this saga can finally be nearing a conclusion.

The Netherlands international is yet to agree personal terms, however, as his priority remains to stay at the Nou Camp, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below as Romano provides an update on the saga, with Man Utd finally striking a full agreement with Barca for De Jong, with the former Ajax man set to cost €75m plus add-ons if he ends up changing his mind and accepting the move to Old Trafford…

De Jong looks the perfect fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of football, while he’d also significantly strengthen United’s midfield, which is looking like an area of weakness after the departures of both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, while there remain doubts over the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, while Donny van de Beek has just come back after an underwhelming loan at Everton.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC can turn this around and convince De Jong that he’d do well to leave Barcelona for United.

