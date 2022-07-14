Manchester United transfer target misses training with current club

According to reports, Ajax are not allowing Lisandro Martinez to train in anticipation of his £47m (€55m) transfer to Manchester united. 

That’s according to De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij, who explained in a recent tweet:

Earlier today, transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the deal between the Red Devils and Ajax are closing in with new talks being held today to reach a full agreement which is expected to be around £42m plus add-ons.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal had also pushed hard in an attempt to sign the Argentina international in a £38m deal, but the London club failed to meet Ajax’s asking price.

The versatile centre-back has been a top target of Erik ten Hag, which is no wonder when the club are in need of both a centre-back and defensive midfielder.

Hopefully, It is only a matter of time before the Argentine is revealed as the Red Devil’s second summer signing, and the 24-year-old can join his new teammates in Australia for pre-season.

