According to reports, Ajax are not allowing Lisandro Martinez to train in anticipation of his £47m (€55m) transfer to Manchester united.

That’s according to De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij, who explained in a recent tweet:

??????? #Ajax are already not letting @LisandrMartinez train. ‘Legs of (maximum) 55 million euros’ are being saved ahead of transfer to #MUFC.https://t.co/VS19MUwdrP — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) July 14, 2022

Earlier today, transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the deal between the Red Devils and Ajax are closing in with new talks being held today to reach a full agreement which is expected to be around £42m plus add-ons.

Manchester United are closing on Lisandro Martinez deal: new round of talks scheduled today with Ajax to reach full agreement for €50m plus add-ons, after the meeting in Amsterdam. Payment terms, one of the final steps. ??? #MUFC Lisandro made his choice: Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/Z8U8bK9CDN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal had also pushed hard in an attempt to sign the Argentina international in a £38m deal, but the London club failed to meet Ajax’s asking price.

The versatile centre-back has been a top target of Erik ten Hag, which is no wonder when the club are in need of both a centre-back and defensive midfielder.

Hopefully, It is only a matter of time before the Argentine is revealed as the Red Devil’s second summer signing, and the 24-year-old can join his new teammates in Australia for pre-season.