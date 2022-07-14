We don’t often see players make a stand and refuse to leave when a big-money offer comes along, but it’s starting to look like Barcelona are going to have to drag Frenkie de Jong out kicking and screaming if he does actually go.

He’s been linked with Manchester United all summer and it’s a move that makes so much sense – he’s a player that ten Hag knows well, while he could also be the missing link between the defence and attack to actually bring some flow to their game again.

The problem is actually convincing the Dutchman to leave, and a report from Sport via Football Espana suggests that it’s simply not going to happen.

If it’s all true then it seems to be pretty unequivocal – de Jong has recently bought a house in the area and clearly wasn’t planning to leave, while he’s also told his teammates that it’s impossible that he leaves so something is eventually going to have to give.

It’s also pointed out that Barca are going on a tour of the USA in two days so his presence or there lack of on that trip will give us a huge indicator of where his future actually lies, but it’s pretty clear what he wants – it just remains to be seen if he gets his way or not.