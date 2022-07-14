Newcastle United out of race to sign Real Madrid star

Newcastle United are intent on bringing some star quality to their attack this summer, but one of their targets appears to be off the table. Despite having just a year remaining on his deal at Real Madrid, but Marco Asensio is no longer interested in a move to Newcastle.

That is according to Madrid-based paper Diario AS. Asensio had been due to depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as the player looked for minutes and Real Madrid attempted to get something from his transfer. During the final months of the season, both Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde superseded him on the right side of Real Madrid’s team.

With the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, Asensio had planned to move on. Yet Mbappe’s decision and the lack of new signings in Madrid have persuaded Asensio to stay. The Spanish international now believes that he will have sufficient minutes and by putting in a good season, will have the chance to either stay at Real Madrid or gain a lucrative contract elsewhere.

Either way, Asensio is set to see out his contract with Los Blancos. Eddie Howe will no doubt be disappointed, as Asensio represented a top level player available at a reasonable price, something there are not many of. Equally, the chance to get him on a free next summer may also present itself, if the chips fall right.